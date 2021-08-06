SCARBOROUGH — Over the next couple of months, the Scarborough Town Council will review recommendations to amend the Town Charter, brought forward by an ad-hoc committee formed in October 2020.

Some of the changes, according to the drafted document, include an increase in town councilor compensation from $1,500 a year to $2,500 for members and from $1,750 a year to $2,750 for the chair. A similar increase is proposed for board of education members to receive $2,500 a year and for the chair to receive $2,750.

A change in municipal election dates is proposed to take place in June rather than November, according to the draft.

The amendments propose nomination papers to be available for Town Council or Board of Education positions in the first week of March rather than August, the current month that they become available, and the deadline to file papers is proposed for the first week in the April prior to an election.

In elections, bond orders greater than $600,000 would be required to go to referendum, the amendments said. The current limit is $400,000.

Nick McGee, chair of the ad-hoc charter review committee, said that the town goes through the charter every 10 years. To start the process, members of the community at-large were surveyed, and feedback was taken into consideration.

There was great interest in the charter, with over 50 residents wishing to be involved, Councilor Ken Johnson said.

Town councilors and Board of Education members were present at the meetings, McGee said. To see previous meetings or minutes, visit www.scarboroughmaine.org/government/boards-and-committees/ad-hoc-charter-review-committee.

Councilor Jean-Marie Caterina said that the council should work quickly on reviewing the recommendations because the charter will go out to voters in November.

The ballots need to be ready for absentee voters, so the council should review the changes in August and through September, said Town Manager Tom Hall.

