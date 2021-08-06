A longtime Gathering Place friend came to visit a couple of weeks ago and wanted me to know that he noticed some conversations on social media about some of our guests and how and why The Gathering Place (TGP) was helping. His worry was that there was confusion about what types of programs and services are offered at TGP. To begin with, I am so grateful to have so many wonderful supporters that look out for the best interest of TGP. Also, it is a great reminder that not everyone knows who we are and what we do. I have been very blessed to be part of this organization for the last six and a half years and have been humbled by the generous spirit of our guests, volunteers, donors, community partners and friends.

But there is still a stigma that is associated with those experiencing homelessness, struggling with substance abuse disorder and/or suffering from untreated mental illness. All evoke an image that is not reflective of the human spirit, just the outward struggle and brudens many of TGP’s guests carry. My son shared a book written by Gregory Boyle with me this summer. In it I found a beautiful quote that reflects so clearly the foundation of The Gathering Place: “Here is what we seek: a compassion that can stand in awe at what the poor have to carry rather than stand in judgment at how they carry it.”

The judgment that our guests experience elsewhere is absent at The Gathering Place because our guests are part of a community who share their experiences and their dreams. If someone is alone, volunteers sit with them and after initiating a conversation, they listen intently. Just by listening to their stories we acknowledge them as an equal. That component depends upon making real connections with other people – being with them, respecting their dignity, and having ours respected.

Many TGP guests come to The Gathering Place because they have found a community of friends. As a result, we offer daily social activities like puzzles, card games, chess matches, and board games. Now that COVID restrictions have been lifted statewide we are once again hosting social activities. We recently collaborated with Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and Humana to host an ice cream social. As always the joy and gratitude from our guests was on full display. Many of our guests sat outside sharing a summer treat and expressing their appreciation for all that we do to bring joy to their lives. It has started a bit of a trend as each of the past few weeks different guests have donated ice cream of their own to be shared while at TGP. Today we had ice cream sandwiches and last week we had Magnum bars. Next month a volunteer will be organizing a tye dye workshop and this fall and winter we will continue to offer additional opportunities for socialization.

It has not been our mission to change people or even approach people with an offer or suggestion to help make changes. We concentrate on providing many of the basic life necessities that are unsustainable when one does not have stable housing or has limited resources. This includes food, shelter, access to bathrooms, toiletries, clean clothing in cooperation with the neighboring Clothing Bank, phone, mail service, and help with getting identification. Receiving mail or conducting business transactions is nearly impossible without a permanent address or valid form of identification. The Gathering Place is a secure place for family, potential employers, and others to direct mail.

At TGP we have established a robust hygiene bank to support a sense of self and better health. Items include menstrual hygiene products, clean socks, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant, brushes, and combs. Guests are able to access these items during our business hours. We are back open Mon-Sat. In addition to health and hygiene products, we provide supplies and equipment for those in transitional living spaces – e.g., outside, in cars, couch surfing, or in substandard housing – guests may take on an as-needed basis if inventory allows, tents, sleeping bags or blankets, towels, cold weather supplies (mittens or gloves, scarves, hats, hot hands/feet warming packets).

Due to the generous nature of our volunteers and donors we occasionally have Hannaford gift cards to offer as well as Brunswick Explorer bus passes that our guests use to travel to and from appointments or access to TGP and MCHPP. We do not give money but we have worked hard to create a network of community partners that we can rely on to help find solutions to many of the difficult situations our guests face.

We upgraded technology to allow greater access to computers to prepare online applications, address landlord issues, job searches, access unemployment benefits, address social security or disability issues, help with Mainecare, stimulus funding, rental assistance, legal assistance. This continues to be a great addition to our programs as we have more and more guests accessing technology.

We have found that, without supportive services, stability is difficult to achieve.With shifting social, economic, and public health dynamics, it has become clear that a more aggressive, dedicated shift toward direct-service delivery is needed in our community and the surrounding area. In response to the changes that have been witnessed, The Gathering Place is diligently expanding its efforts to connect those in need within the community to the resources and relationships that are necessary for a healthy, safe, and fulfilling life.

The vision for The Gathering Place’s Service Delivery Program is one that includes flexibility, inclusion, and out-of-the-box thinking to address problems for any and all community members who may need or want assistance. While the needs of our community are broad and quite often unpredictable, the goal is for no-barrier service delivery that encourages self-determination, partnership, community collaboration, and equal access for any level of need.

At The Gathering Place, we see the results of extending welcome, safety, and respect for people’s dignity in the way our guests and volunteers treat each other. It is these relationships that give our guests the confidence to pursue their goals. By design, we do not adhere to formal intake procedures in order to maintain a welcoming, all-inclusive, nonthreatening, non-judgmental environment.

Mary Connolly is the executive director of The Gathering Place. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: