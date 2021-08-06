South Portland, a team sponsored by South Portland High School graduate Dylan Raw and his music company, RAW Affiliation, featuring many players from the Red Riots squad which just captured the Class A state title in June, continued its run of dominance by capturing The Edge Wood Bat League title, downing Sanford, 9-4, in the championship game Aug. 3. Nick Swain, Andrew Heffernan and state game hero Richard Gilboy combined for the win on the mound, while Johnny Poole’s two-run single broke an early tie.

The team featured Alec Campbell, Evan Campbell, Kenny Carlisle, Cam Cloutier, Alex Cook, Alex Domingos, Richard Gilboy, Andrew Heffernan, Nolan Hobbs, Jack Houle, Sam Kierstead, Aiden Lee, Maccoy Murphy, Finn O’Connell, Johnny Poole, Nate Rende, Nick Swain and Ryan Thurber and was coached by Mike Owens and Jason Cooke.

“These guys have been making our city proud for a long time and I mean it when I say that’s a special group of young men,” said Dylan Raw. “We’re happy to be a part of it.”

