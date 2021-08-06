FUNDRAISING

The Travis Roy Foundation, which raised over $20 million for spinal cord injury research and grants to thousands of individuals and families to cover the costs of paralysis, will wind down its fundraising operations in April 2022, to honor the wishes of its founder.

Travis Roy, the Augusta native and North Yarmouth Academy graduate who was paralyzed just 11 seconds into his first college hockey game at Boston University, died on Oct. 29. He established the Travis Roy Foundation in 1997. According to a press release from the foundation on Friday, “Travis had requested that the Foundation cease operations following his death.”

As part of the wind-down plan, trustees are working with partners in other non-profit organizations to establish programs that will continue the mission of the Travis Roy Foundation.

Each year since 2001, the Travis Roy Foundation has held a charity Wiffle ball tournament in Essex Junction, Vermont. The 20th, and final, tournament will be held Aug. 13-15, with the goal of raising $1 million this year.

The Boston Red Sox are also opening Fenway Park for a Wiffle ball game there, with two of the 32 teams that will play in the tournament earning the chance to play there by surpassing their previous fundraising goals. Two fans will also get the chance to play in the Fenway Park wiffle ball game game through an online auction on the Travis Roy Foundation website. No date has been set yet for the Fenway wiffle ball game.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Brooklyn Nets acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet.

Shamet was acquired by the Nets from the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 19. In his lone season in Brooklyn, he played in 61 games, averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also appeared in all 12 of Brooklyn’s playoff games, averaging 4.2 points. Carter appeared in 157 games across three seasons with Phoenix (2019-21) and Memphis (2018-19), averaging 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The 32nd-pick overall in the draft, Sharpe spent one year at North Carolina.

• Andre Iguodala is coming back to the Warriors.

According to a league source, Iguodala, 37, plans to sign a one-year, minimum contract with Golden State, with whom he spent six seasons, won three NBA championships and claimed the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

This comes after days of speculation about whether Iguodala, who became a free agent when the Miami Heat declined his option for next season, would prefer a return to the Bay Area or a chance to play with title favorites such as the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

• Free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica signed a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors that will pay him the league minimum.

The veteran big man from Serbia, whose name is pronounced NEH-mahn-yah Bee-a-LITZ-ah, is set to earn $2,089,448 given his six years of NBA experience.

HOCKEY

NHL: The New York Rangers agreed to one-year contracts with restricted free agents Tim Gettinger, Adam Huska and Ty Ronning.

Gettinger skated in 23 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, totaling nine goals and 10 assists. The 23-year-old also played in two NHL games with the Rangers this past season.

Huska appeared in 13 games with the Wolf Pack, posting a 9-4-0 record, along with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He also appeared in three games with HKM Zvolen in Slovakia in 2020-21. The 24-year-old appeared in three gamesfor Slovakia at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola is “very interested” in signing striker Harry Kane but he needs Tottenham to come to the negotiation table.

The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination.

“Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker, no doubts about that,” Guardiola said Friday. “Of course we are very interested in him but he’s a Tottenham player and if they don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say. If they want to, we will try. That’s all.”

Kane plans to return to training with Tottenham on Saturday – eight days before City visits for the season opener. He said on Twitter that “it hurts” to read comments by fans questioning his professionalism.

Guardiola also poured cold water on the idea of a reunion with Lionel Messi.

“Right now, (it’s) not in our thoughts, absolutely not,” Guardiola said.

Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi would not remain with the club. Team president Joan Laporta on Friday blamed the previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s proposed new contract within the Spanish league’s fair play regulations.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Harris English shot a 5-under 65 on Friday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127.

Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ancer shot a bogey-free 62, his tour-leading 14th bogey-free round of the season. They were two strokes back.

Ian Poulter (66), Scottie Scheffler (65) and Sam Burns (64) were 10 under, and Louis Oosthuizen (64) and Bryson DeChambeau (66) were 9 under. DeChambeau missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test for COVID-19.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Danish golfer Lucas Bjerregaard birdied six holes in a row as he claimed the halfway lead in the Hero Open in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Bjerregaard’s back nine scoring burst at Fairmont St Andrews added a superb course-record 10-under-par 62 to his opening 67 for a total of 15 under, two shots clear of overnight leader Calum Hill.

Hill, who has not dropped a shot in 36 holes, added a 68 to his opening 63 to reach 13 under.

South Africa’s Justin Walters and Spain’s Santiago Tarrio were a shot further back.

U.S. WOMEN’S AMATEUR: NCAA champion Rachel Heck of Stanford advanced to the U.S. Women’s Amateur semifinals in Harrison, New York, beating Kan Bunnabodee of Thailand 3 and 2 at Westchester Country Club.

Heck took a 2-up lead with a par win on the par-4 15th and finished off Bunnabodee with a birdie win on the par-3 16th. Bunnabodee plays at Purdue.

Heck, from Memphis, Tennessee, will face Jensen Castle of West Columbia, South Carolina, the University of Kentucky player who beat Emily Mahar of Australia 6 and 5.

In the other semifinal, Valentina Rossi of Argentina will face Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan. Rossi plays at Michigan State, and Hou at Arizona.

Rossi beat Stanford player Brooke Seay of San Diego in 19 holes, and Hou topped 15-year-old Cara Heisterkamp of Westlake, Ohio, 4 and 3.

In May, Heck capped her freshman year at Stanford with the NCAA individual title — her sixth victory of the season. No. 2 in the women’s world amateur ranking, she’s trying to join former Georgia star Vicki Goetze (1992) as the only players to win NCAA Division I individual and U.S. Women’s Amateur titles in the same year. Her father, Robert, is working as her caddie.

