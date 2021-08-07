AUGUSTA — Thanks to the bye Skowhegan earned to the second round of the south zone Junior Legion tournament as the top seed, the team had more pitching available than opponent Topsham on Saturday morning at Morton Field, and it showed.

Skowhegan starter Noah McMahon went five strong shutout innings, allowing two hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts, and Skowhegan took a 7-1 win over Topsham Post 202, which needed nine innings to hold off Capital Area in extra innings Friday night. Three Skowhegan pitchers combined to strike out 12.

“We knew we had to come out and win this one to be in a good position for the rest of the tournament. I’m not leaving my best pitcher in my pocket, and he went out there and threw five solid innings for us,” Skowhegan coach Corey Hight said.

McMahon got out of a minor jam in the top of the first inning, getting a strikeout after issuing a pair of walks to escape unscathed. In the bottom of the inning, Skowhegan gave him all the run support he needed. Braden Soucier reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a Topsham error. McMahon, who walked, scored on Jackson Hight’s single, giving Skowhegan a 2-0 lead.

“I just felt very confident, and knew I need to come out and help my team,” McMahon said. “(A lead) makes me feel a lot better on the mound.”

McMahon struck out two batters in each of his five innings, allowing just a leadoff double to Ethan Berry to open the second inning, and an infield single to Ryan Staples with two outs in the third. McMahon was able to throw his fastball and curve for strikes.

“He had good command today. We wanted to roll him a little more, but he’s going to pitch some later in the week. So we shut him down and gave him some rest,” coach Hight said.

Skowhegan added five runs in the bottom of fourth inning to pull away. All told, Skowhegan capitalized on six Topsham errors. Soucier and McMahon each scored two runs.

“You feel bad for them. I don’t want to see anybody struggle, but you’ve got to take advantage when you can,” Hight said.

Payson Washburn followed McMahon on the mound for Skowhegan, and retired the first five hitters he saw before finding a jam in the top of the seventh. A Skowhegan error followed by an Andrew Clemons single and walk to Brady Merrill loaded the bases for Topsham. Chance Tibbetts relieved Washburn and issued a bases loaded walk to Landon Chase for Topsham’s only run, before ending the game with a strikeout.

Merrill went four innings for Topsham, striking out two and walking four in the loss.

filed under: