TORONTO — George Springer hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-8 on Sunday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run drive to help the Blue Jays finish 9-2 on their first homestand in Canada since September 2019. Guerrero’s homer was his 35th.

The Blue Jays returned home July 30 and swept a three-game series against Kansas City before winning three of four against Cleveland and Boston.

J.D. Martinez had four hits and three RBIs in his return to the Boston lineup after being reinstated from the COVID-19 list. Kevin Plawecki had three hits and three RBI, but the bullpen couldn’t hold on for the Red Sox.

Rafael Dolis (2-3) pitched 1 1/2 innings for the win and Jordan Romano finished for his 10th save in 11 chances.

Despite ending a 15-game streak in which they failed to score more than five runs in a game, the struggling Red Sox lost for the ninth time in their past 11.

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes (6-4) replaced Adam Ottavino with Boston leading 8-6 with two outs in the eighth and a runner on. No. 9 hitter Reese McGuire drew a nine-pitch walk before Springer delighted the crowd of 14,766 with his 14th homer.

The Blue Jays have hit at least one home run in 20 of games. Springer’s blast pushed Toronto’s AL-leading total to 168.

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette was held out of the starting lineup. Bichette fouled a ball of his left shin Saturday, the second time in the series he’s done so. He’s day-to-day.

Red Sox: RHP Hirokazu Sawamura was removed in the seventh because of a sore right elbow. His final seven pitches were all balls, including two wild pitches.

