I must agree with a recent guest column pointing out John Balentine’s much-neglected courage (Forum: “Balentine provides a vital service to Forecaster readers,” July 30). Having lived in a few conservative areas, I am aware of the negative feedback that progressive and liberal views elicit.

Mr. Balentine is particularly brave though, because in a place such as Maine many rabid progressives are known to more than verbally disagree with their political opponents. Rabid gun, racial equality and transgender zealots, Maine lefties have been known to drive cars into demonstrations, shoot at and even lynch their unsuspecting conservative political opponents. I hear tell they even tried to overthrow the government. Dangerous folks.

It’s not the same for pinkos in our red, white and blue conservative states. Their right-wing brethren view them with amused, if condescending, tolerance, realizing that different points of view are an indication of a healthy democracy. I can’t count the times, living in Georgia, that I saw cars full of Aryan Brothers or Klansmen pass progressive demonstrators or other hippies and cry out “Have a blessed day! We may disagree, but we love you!” By the time I left the South, I was sick of seeing white nationalists driving around with their omnipresent “Be kinder than necessary” bumper stickers.

Yes, John Balentine is a Trumpian figure, speaking out in the face of true danger, while I was like a little Biden mouse, afraid to incur the mild scolding of a few kind Klansmen. Kudos to him.

Ken Weston

Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: