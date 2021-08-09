So what does it take to get the attention of a giant communications company? Verizon has long boasted that it has the nation’s most reliable cellular internet service, but for most of the past year, its service has been sporadic at best along Biddeford’s busy Alfred Street/Route 111 corridor, where I work and shop. In recent days, the internet service there seems to have stopped altogether.
Verizon has a telephone customer service number, but it takes a multi-prompt guessing game to reach a human, and even that doesn’t help much.
Verizon once sent me a flier in the mail offering me home internet service for $60 a month. I would be using the very same cellular data service that doesn’t work where I need it most. No thanks.
John Graham
Biddeford
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Do This
Face the Music: Legendary British rock and new wave band Squeeze plays at Aura in Portland
-
Business
Mainer’s affinity app to connect families, businesses to launch in mid-August
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Hard to find middle ground
-
Times Record Opinion
Carl Golden: Republicans continue petty political squabbles amid the pandemic
-
Local & State
Biddeford to collaborate with developer on master plan for large housing project
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.