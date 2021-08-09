So what does it take to get the attention of a giant communications company? Verizon has long boasted that it has the nation’s most reliable cellular internet service, but for most of the past year, its service has been sporadic at best along Biddeford’s busy Alfred Street/Route 111 corridor, where I work and shop. In recent days, the internet service there seems to have stopped altogether.

Verizon has a telephone customer service number, but it takes a multi-prompt guessing game to reach a human, and even that doesn’t help much.

Verizon once sent me a flier in the mail offering me home internet service for $60 a month. I would be using the very same cellular data service that doesn’t work where I need it most. No thanks.

John Graham

Biddeford

