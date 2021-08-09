Why are the wealthy and the corporate criminals never held accountable? If you are a working or middle class human who is convicted of a drug offense, you go to prison. You are not permitted to pay a fine.
Purdue Pharma’s owners and executives are allowed to pay fines even though their actions hurt and killed thousands and thousands of Americans and caused incredible, immeasurable harm to families. And they did it knowingly for profit. Simple greed.
So, how does our judicial system work? It works great for Purdue. They pay many millions but they remain billionaires. Tough break, huh?
Valerie Razsa
Gray
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Do This
Face the Music: Legendary British rock and new wave band Squeeze plays at Aura in Portland
-
Business
Mainer’s affinity app to connect families, businesses to launch in mid-August
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Hard to find middle ground
-
Times Record Opinion
Carl Golden: Republicans continue petty political squabbles amid the pandemic
-
Local & State
Biddeford to collaborate with developer on master plan for large housing project
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.