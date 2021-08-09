Yard sale – Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-noon, on the lawn at Robie Gym, 42 South St., Gorham. Sponsored by the Gorham chapter of the international teacher organization Alpha Delta Kappa.
Yard sale – Friday, Aug. 13, 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Masks requested.
