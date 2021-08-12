BIDDEFORD — Nichole A. Wood will become Biddeford’s next finance director. She will start her new job in September.

The Biddeford City Council recently confirmed Wood who was nominated for the position by City Manager James Bennett.

“I am very pleased to nominate Nichole to become a member of our leadership team,” Bennett said. “Nichole is a resident of Biddeford, and her knowledge of the community combined with her vast skillset will make her an asset to our organization.”

Wood has more than 20 years of experience in the field of finance, including 12 years as the chief accountant of Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. In this role, Wood was responsible for activities that will inform her work in municipal government, such as coordination of the District’s annual financial audit and preparation of the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. Most recently, she has served as a senior implementation consultant for Tyler Technologies.

“Nichole has a vast array of financial tools and experience and a thoughtful, insightful personality,” said Mayor Alan Casavant. “I believe that her leadership skills and financial savvy will modernize and stabilize our financial standing and operations.”

Wood’s recommendation for nomination was made by a committee that included a mix of city staff members and members of the city’s Finance Committee.

“It is a rare privilege to have the opportunity of a career that I love in the city that has become my home. I am thankful to have the trust and confidence of the City Manager, the Mayor, and the City Council, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Biddeford well into the future,” Wood said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: