PEMBROKE — A driver died after he was struck in a head-on collision in Pembroke, Maine State Police said.

The crash happened when another driver crossed the center line on a road and struck Hardy Preston’s car on Wednesday night, police said.

Preston, 58, of Edmunds Township, died at the scene. The other driver, who was 17, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police said that distracted driving and driving too fast appear to be factors in the crash.

