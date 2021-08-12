PEMBROKE — A driver died after he was struck in a head-on collision in Pembroke, Maine State Police said.
The crash happened when another driver crossed the center line on a road and struck Hardy Preston’s car on Wednesday night, police said.
Preston, 58, of Edmunds Township, died at the scene. The other driver, who was 17, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Police said that distracted driving and driving too fast appear to be factors in the crash.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
A century after the Appalachian Trail was proposed, millions hike it to find ‘the breath of a real life’
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record Opinion
Southern Maine Community College requires students be vaccinated
-
Outdoors
A century after the Appalachian Trail was proposed, millions hike it to find ‘the breath of a real life’
-
Local & State
Driver dies in head-on collision in Washington County
-
Nation & World
Taliban takes Afghanistan’s 3rd-largest city in onslaught
-
Do This
Press Play: Listen to ‘Golden’ by Wildflower