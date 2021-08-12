Hot summer, cool treat

Police promotion

David Bruni has been promoted to sergeant at Gorham Police Department.

Bruni joined the Gorham Department in 2000 with 14 years’ experience in law enforcement. He’ll be assigned to the midnight patrol shift starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a press release.

Before joining the Gorham force, Bruni was with the Kennebunkport Police Department since 1986. In Gorham, Bruni was promoted to detective in 2005. He served as a task force officer with drug enforcement agencies from 2007-2011 and from 2016-2020.

Bruni is married and has two sons.

“He is going to be a fantastic addition to the Gorham Police Department leadership team,” Sanborn said.

Back to school

School Committee Chairperson Darryl Wright announced that school resumes for grades 6 and 9 on Monday, Aug. 30. Kindergarten starts Thursday, Sept. 2. All other grades start Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Call for bus drivers

Gorham School Department is hiring bus drivers and offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus, according to the district’s website. The department needs full-time drivers for eight hours per day. The department will pay eligible adults to become licensed. Those interested should call 222-1012, email [email protected] or visit gorhamschools.org.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 11, 1971, that Jeffrey P. McGrath celebrated his first birthday with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Guy Messenger.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 5 that the U.S. public debt was $28,427,697,750,841.17.

