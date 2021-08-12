Hot summer, cool treat
Police promotion
David Bruni has been promoted to sergeant at Gorham Police Department.
Bruni joined the Gorham Department in 2000 with 14 years’ experience in law enforcement. He’ll be assigned to the midnight patrol shift starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, Police Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a press release.
Before joining the Gorham force, Bruni was with the Kennebunkport Police Department since 1986. In Gorham, Bruni was promoted to detective in 2005. He served as a task force officer with drug enforcement agencies from 2007-2011 and from 2016-2020.
Bruni is married and has two sons.
“He is going to be a fantastic addition to the Gorham Police Department leadership team,” Sanborn said.
Back to school
School Committee Chairperson Darryl Wright announced that school resumes for grades 6 and 9 on Monday, Aug. 30. Kindergarten starts Thursday, Sept. 2. All other grades start Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Call for bus drivers
Gorham School Department is hiring bus drivers and offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus, according to the district’s website. The department needs full-time drivers for eight hours per day. The department will pay eligible adults to become licensed. Those interested should call 222-1012, email [email protected] or visit gorhamschools.org.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on Aug. 11, 1971, that Jeffrey P. McGrath celebrated his first birthday with his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Guy Messenger.
U.S. taxpayer debt
The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Aug. 5 that the U.S. public debt was $28,427,697,750,841.17.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford Council approves tax break for Barra Road apartment project
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Aim for York Judicial Center is zero net energy
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
2020 was busy for Age Friendly Saco volunteers
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Departing York County Jail captain recognized for COVID work
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Cultural Cuisine event promises tasty tour of Biddeford’s diverse communities