Buxton parade celebrates Maine bicentennial

People of all ages stretched out along River Road to watch an hour-long parade to celebrate Maine’s 200th birthday Aug. 7.

With more than 60 entries, the event featured fire trucks and tractors – and personalities, too. Miss Maine USA Veronica Iris Bates and Miss Maine Teen USA Kyah Brown rode in the back of a pickup. Santa and Mrs. Claus with their band of elves rode on the toy box float, but Uncle Sam, dressed in red, white and blue, was on foot.

Music was provided by the 30-piece Chandler’s Military Band in addition to BB and J and Company Band.

“The enthusiasm and positive energy witnessed during the parade lineup and during the parade itself was purely magical,” said Town Clerk John Myers, who also organized the parade, in an email. “We could not be happier.”

The parade last year fell victim to COVID-19, but this year, Myers said, “Together, we honored Maine, celebrated Buxton and built community. You made so many smiles for the young and for the young at heart.”

Myers hopes for 100 entries next year when the town celebrates its 250th birthday.

The parade was held in conjunction with the Tory Hill Church lawn sale and the Dorcas Society fest.

Dorcas Society President Catherine Lamson said Cars & Coffee at the Royal Brewster Mansion Saturday morning attracted a record 90 vintage vehicles, while Dorcas organizer Beverly Atkinson said the Mallett Brothers Band concert sold out.

