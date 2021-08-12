Class of ’60 reunion

Westbrook High School Class of 1960 will hold a reunion luncheon from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Stockhouse Restaurant, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Reservations are due by Sept. 1 by calling Priscilla Hebert at 854-5373 or emailing [email protected]

Music in the city

The Who Tribute Show with Magic Bus will entertain at Music at Vallee Square Outside Dining Park from 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Discover Downtown Westbrook and the city of Westbrook sponsor the series that continues Thursdays through Sept. 2.

The Strangely Possibles will entertain when the Saccarappa Summer Concert series continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10. Concerts continue at Conant Homestead through Oct. 20.

Capt’n Ray & The Castaways, a Jackson Browne tribute band, will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, in the summer concert series at Riverbank Park on Main Street. Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion and Westbrook Lions will host a cookout, selling burgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages. The park concerts continue through Aug. 31.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported Aug. 11, 1971, that Mr. and Mrs. Donald Doody and their children Jolaine and Jon returned home after three weeks at Pequawket Lake.

Free food

The Locker Project distributes free food from 3-4 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 1 in the First Baptist Church parking lot at 713-715 Main St. In case of rain, it will move inside First Baptist, 733 Main St.

Also, from 2-3 p.m. every Monday through Aug. 30, free food will be available outside the Frenchtown Community Policing Center at 192 Brown St. In case of rain, distribution will take place at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. Residents of any community are welcome.

