Maine Inside Out, a Portland-based nonprofit working for transformative justice for formerly incarcerated individuals through the arts, has five seats available on its board of directors for two-year terms.
In particular, Inside Out would welcome board members with experience with the criminal justice system. Additionally, skills in legal, finance, development, marketing, facilities and operations are a plus, but not a requirement. Interested parties can fill out a form at https://bit.ly/37xp5M9.
