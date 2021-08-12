If you’re in the mood for a dreamy folk-pop song then you’ll love “Golden” by the Portland-based band Wildflower. The band comprises Mathew Maiello (keys, sax, clarinet), Jason Eckerson (bass), Roby Moulton (drums), Alex Winthrop (electric guitar, slide) and Adrian O’Barr (acoustic guitar, vocals).

The band’s debut album was 2019’s “Part One” and the next one, “The Ocean Rose,” will be released on Sept. 10.

As you watch the video for “Golden,” keep an eye out for Portland’s Baxter Boulevard as well as West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec.

Here’s “Golden:”

