If you’re in the mood for a dreamy folk-pop song then you’ll love “Golden” by the Portland-based band Wildflower. The band comprises Mathew Maiello (keys, sax, clarinet), Jason Eckerson (bass), Roby Moulton (drums), Alex Winthrop (electric guitar, slide) and Adrian O’Barr (acoustic guitar, vocals).
The band’s debut album was 2019’s “Part One” and the next one, “The Ocean Rose,” will be released on Sept. 10.
As you watch the video for “Golden,” keep an eye out for Portland’s Baxter Boulevard as well as West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec.
Here’s “Golden:”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Do This
Press Play: Listen to ‘Golden’ by Wildflower
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Frustrating bridge work in Windham should wrap up next week
-
Times Record
Midcoast Literacy seeking volunteers for fall programs
-
Nation & World
Texas Senate passes bill restricting voting despite 15-hour filibuster by Democrat
-
Health care
Mississippi’s hospital system is on the brink of collapse because of COVID
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.