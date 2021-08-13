The Scarborough Kiwanis Club has installed a life jacket station near the public boat launch at Ferry Beach in Scarborough.

Life jackets in sizes for infants, children, and adults will be available to borrow all summer, through Oct. 11.

Ron Forest & Sons Fence Co. and Portland Yacht Services sponsored the station, which was the brainchild of club members Ava Adams and Ron Forest.

For more information about Scarborough Kiwanis, contact the club at [email protected], or visit the club’s website at www.scarboroughkiwanis.org

