Two new case managers joined Tedford Housing’s staff this summer to meet the rising need for homelessness services in the Southern Mid Coast Maine region. When Maine responded to COVID-19 by enacting a state of emergency, there was no question that the shelter would remain open during the pandemic as Tedford Housing’s frontline emergency shelter services are crucial to addressing homelessness in the community.

Throughout the pandemic, Tedford’s shelter staff worked directly with a population that is typically at a higher risk of infection. There are currently no other emergency shelter programs in Southern Mid Coast Maine, and Tedford’s leadership team understands the importance of consistency in community services and programs.

In May, Katie Ramirez joined Tedford Housing as the Homeless Prevention and Outreach Case Manager. She has taken on this role to provide case management to individuals and families who are on the brink or are experiencing homelessness. This includes folks who may be staying temporarily with a friend or family member, living in a physically and/or mentally unstable situation, or who are living in a temporary housing facility. Katie focuses on preventing homelessness and supports her clients with service referrals and program support to get them back on their feet and in stable, permanent housing conditions.

Katie interned with Tedford Housing in 2018, and also interned with Florence House at Preble Street to learn and study the complex dynamics of case management. In 2020, Katie transitioned into another internship at Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine (SASSMM), with the intention of focusing on domestic violence and providing long-term case management support for their clients. When she saw the opening at Tedford Housing, she knew it would be a good fit for her because Tedford Housing’s case management is advocacy on an individual level, but also addresses homelessness on a community-wide level.

Each week Katie spends time in different locations around the community, in order to best serve a wider population in the area. Each Tuesday morning, you can find her at the Second Congregational Church in Newcastle. Katie has an associate’s degree in Human Services and anticipates to graduate this summer with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Human Services.

In June, Alicia Lussier joined the Tedford team as the Adult Shelter and Outreach Case Manager. She provides case management to individual adults who are living temporarily at Tedford’s emergency adult shelter, as well as other clients who are on the brink of homelessness. When Tedford opened the Adult Shelter and Outreach position, she knew it was the perfect fit with her personal experiences, career progression, and her innate ability to relate to the people Tedford serves.

Alicia previously worked as a case manager at Common Ties in Lewiston and has a strong background in mental health work. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Services and Mental Health. I asked Alicia what her goals were at Tedford Housing, and this is what she said, “[I have] passion for homelessness prevention because I was homeless and have been there, so it has always been my goal to help others to give them a place to call home. It’s the building blocks – you need a safe place, a home base, before you can pay attention to other things in your life. I was able to go to school and am where I am now because of Tedford’s resources and help. Most people struggling with homelessness are struggling with mental health as well.”

In her free time, Alicia hikes with her German shepherd, snowboards, visits amusement parks and beaches, and spends time with her son Bryce.

All of Tedford Housing’s case managers work to combat the barriers that initially caused and exacerbate their client’s emergency housing situation. Although Katie and Alicia’s work vary slightly, both case managers are focused on providing support, while encouraging clients to take control of their own situation using a motivational interview approach and following a personally developed Plan of Care.

I asked Katie and Alicia what the top three causes of homelessness that they have seen since starting at Tedford Housing this summer. They agreed that the top causes are: 1) the cost of rent and housing is too high and unaffordable; 2) many are fleeing violent or unstable situations; and 3) many are working to repair their mental health after a traumatic experience.

More importantly, I asked Katie what is one thing she would want to tell the community if she had the chance. She replied, “The biggest take away is that homelessness can happen to anyone. … Individuals who experience homelessness are more commonly those who come from historically marginalized and disenfranchised communities. … One traumatic event that’s out of a person’s control, whether it’s a medical accident or fleeing domestic violence, can cause a snowball effect into homelessness. No one is immune from homelessness.”

Blaine Flanders is the community and donor relations coordinator at Tedford Housing. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

