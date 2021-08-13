St. Joseph church celebrates a half century

St. Joseph Catholic Church will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an in-person Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, that will also be livestreamed at cluster30.org. A Eucharistic procession and a barbecue hosted by the Knights of Columbus will follow at the 225 South High St. location in Bridgton.

A second Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, followed by a reception in the church hall. All are welcome to attend both events.

A nine-day novena to St. Joseph will also be offered from Aug. 13-21, with nightly adoration at 7 p.m. in the church. To learn more about the celebrations, call 647-2334.

Deer watchers needed

The Maine Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for volunteer citizen scientists to participate in the Maine Deer Spy project. The job is easy, fun and everyone can take part. When deer are seen through Sept. 30, record the date, time, location and number of does, bucks and fawns observed. Observation data may be submitted online or by mail. Further information, full instructions and examples of how to correctly record data may be found at mefishwildlife.com/deerspy.

Pie sale

The First Congregational Church Ladies Guild is holding its annual pie sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21. Many kinds of scrumptious, homemade pies will be for sale at an average price of $13 each, so stop by and pick up one for dinner and another for the freezer. Proceeds from the sale benefit the church’s community outreach programs. The church, located at 33 South High St., is handicapped accessible with plenty of free parking. For more information, contact Dodie Henning at 647-9930 or Pam King at 647-2564.

Rotary donation challenge

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club is matching the first $10,000 in donations through the month of August to The Magic Lantern Innovation Lab Project being developed by the University of Maine and the 4H Foundation.

A $4 million fundraising campaign is underway to purchase the Magic Lantern, a theater and pub on Depot Street in Bridgton, and expand the community engagement it offers with the development of an innovation lab and youth learning center. Federal grants in the amount of $450,000 have also been approved to help buy the building and keep running it as a movie house.

To learn more about the project and donate, go to extension.umaine.edu/4hfoundation/magic-lantern or Google “Magic Lantern Innovation Lab.”

Socrates Café returns

The popular Socrates Café discussion group is back after an extended delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The monthly meetings will resume at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Bridgton Community Center. The topic under consideration is “Where do we go from here?” Participation is limited to 12 fully vaccinated people. Reserve a space early by calling 583-6957.

