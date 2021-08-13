A good deal

Fundraiser features classic cars and toy collection

Are you ready to drool over some head-turning, classic cars while supporting the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign? Local car clubs will be sponsoring a cruise-in and toy collection for the Marine’s Toys for Tots campaign at Hodgman’s Frozen Custard, Route 100, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

Cars ranging from daily drivers to classics and antiques will be on display as unwrapped toys will be collected for underprivileged families. Cash donations will also be accepted. National Street Rod Association safety inspectors will be on hand for those who would like their classic cars inspected.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available in the morning, hot dogs and burgers in the afternoon, as well as Hodgman’s frozen custard stand. For more information, contact Deb Desjardins at 782-7895 or Dave Barret at [email protected]

Community Fair update

Steve Corning, who has performed at many places, including Disney cruise lines, will be entertaining the whole family with acts such as juggling and other amazing stunts at the New Gloucester Community Fair. New Gloucester-based Sparks Ark will be presenting a show in the afternoon featuring a variety of rescued animals. Returning animals this year include an alpaca, emu and more. Animals up for adoption from the Humane Society will be in attendance.

The fair committee will be giving away six bikes to three boys and three girls, and a coloring contest will be conducted in conjunction with the library.

The fairs runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the New Gloucester Fairgrounds, 106 Bald Hill Road.

More than 60 vendors and civic groups have signed up, and fair-goers have a choice of a multitude of food options from food trucks to the Little League selling hamburgers and hot dogs. Thompson’s Orchard will be starting the day off with coffee and doughnuts.

Baking with Brother Arnold

The first in a series of The Shaker Kitchen workshops is a virtual workshop and live Q&A with Brother Arnold from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. Sharing his 40-plus years of experience cooking and baking at Shaker Village, Brother Arnold will share his culinary expertise, impart the importance of food and how it brings community members together, and reveal his favorite recipe: Sister Elizabeth’s Biscuits.

Brother Arnold will teach participants how to make three Shaker Village favorites from the same base recipe: plain biscuits, herbed biscuits and gooey cinnamon rolls. Register online by clicking on the Workshops menu at maineshakers.com.

Hazardous waste collection day

The town of New Gloucester is teaming up with the town of Gray for Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21. For more details, go to newgloucester.com.

