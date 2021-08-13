Cam Newton and Mac Jones took their quarterback competition to the game field at Gillette Stadium for Thursday night’s preseason opener.

Newton (4 of 7, 49 yards) got the first two series with the starters in a 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team, while Jones (13 of 19, 97 yards) took the next five with a slew of different players. Both played reasonably well – neither had a touchdown pass nor turnover – and Bill Belichick was asked to assess their play on a Friday morning conference call.

With Jones, he didn’t offer too much.

“I think really, it’s pretty much the same for everybody. Some good things,” Belichick said. “Some things we need to just in general, we need to play faster and react faster. That’s every position across the board. Practice is practice, but things happen at game speed and that’s something that I would say everyone needs to improve on. Certainly, at the quarterback position, but every other position too. It’s just we haven’t had the live game exposure until last night, and so that’s a good opportunity for us to recognize how fast things are going to happen and have to match that speed. So, I think the speed of the game for all of the rookie players was a little bit different, certainly than anything we’ve been able to practice.”

When asked about Newton’s progress in his second season with the team, Belichick acknowledged there’s been improvement before returning to generality again.

“Well, definitely way ahead of where we were at this time last year, but again, as I said, it’s I think the same for everybody,” Belichick said. “Just practice and fundamentals and then taking that to the execution that we need to have at game speed. Again, for all of us players, coaches, everybody. Last night was the step, but we have a long way to go, and we all need to improve in those areas.”

THE PATRIOTS WERE just trying to end the game, happy to leave with a 15-13 win after Washington’s would-be game-tying 2-point conversion failed.

So with 1:22 left Brian Hoyer took a knee on his own 7-yard line.

But Washington took a time out then and another after Rhamondre Stevenson’s 2-yard run on second down. So on third down Stevenson bounced out to the right sideline. After escaping one desperate ankle tackler, the rookie raced 91 yards down the sideline for his second touchdown.

Several Patriots players ran alongside him on the sideline cheering and celebrating as if the touchdown, which they didn’t even need to win, was worth something tangible.

The fans roared, giving Gillette Stadium its loudest cheers since the end of the 2019 season, as the rookie back who is known for his power showed off some speed.

“It was fun. It was exciting. That was the first time I felt Gillette Stadium, the crowd with a real game,” Cam Newton said. “Obviously it’s preseason, and it only can go up from here, right, with the crowd’s capacity and everything else.”

James White said the running backs were especially excited for one of the newest members of their unit.

“I was just hoping he wouldn’t get caught,” White said. “That was a great play call. First of all, offensive line did a great job blocking, receivers, fullbacks. It was an impressive run for a guy his size. He had a good performance out there today, and hopefully, he can keep it going.

“It was definitely a bonding moment. We cheer for one another. We compete with one another during practice, and you definitely want to see all of us go out there and have some success on game day,” White continued. “He’s a young guy coming in ready to work. Competing. He’s got a lot of talent obviously as you guys can see. I said each week we all just want to continue to progress and get better and learn.”

Stevenson finished with 10 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

LINEBACKER JOSH UCHE was shaken up at the end of the first half following Washington’s go-ahead extra point.

He was slow to get up but carried his own weight. He went right to the locker room from the field. But with eight seconds left in the half, Uche wasn’t likely to be needed even if he was healthy. He didn’t return in the second half, but many of the Patriots regulars took a seat at that point.

Uche did come to the postgame press conference, which is usually a good sign, and even better than that, he declared himself healthy.

“I am terrific,” he said smiling.

