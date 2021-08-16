For the second time in three years, a prominent Yarmouth property that is home to Day’s Crabmeat and Lobster is up for sale.

Scheduled for auction later this month, the Route 1 property includes a residence and a dock on the Cousins River Marsh, in addition to the commercial building that houses Day’s Crabmeat and Lobster.

The 96-year-old restaurant isn’t going anywhere, however.

A manager at Day’s Crabmeat and Lobster who did not provide a name said the restaurant would not be affected by the impending sale, only saying it was “business as usual” at the historic coastal landmark.

The restaurant is a tenant of the property and is not for sale in the auction. Its lease will transfer to the new landlord, according to the auction company managing the sale.

Stefan Keenan, the real estate division manager at the Keenan Auction Co., said Friday that his company was managing the sale after a recent foreclosure of the property – a foreclosure not tied to Day’s.

“I’m not selling Day’s Crabmeat and Lobster. … They’re not a part of this auction,” said Keenan. “So as you can see, there’s a lot of people (at the restaurant), the restaurant’s going quite strong.”

Established in the 1920s, the restaurant has stood between Route 1 and the Cousins River since 1925, when the founders, John and Charles Hilton, moved their lobster and crab business from Freeport to Yarmouth and added a restaurant called The Marshes Dining Room.

The business was sold by longtime owner Sandy Owens, along with her husband, Dennis Owens, to Randall Curit and Jennifer Rief in 2018 for $935,000.

According to Gilbert “Specs” Eaton, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northeast Real Estate in Freeport, who oversaw the sale in 2018, the property was on and off the market for a decade before its eventual sale. “It was a matter of finding the right person to take the shot,” Eaton said in 2018.

It is unclear why the property was foreclosed upon. Efforts to reach Curit and Rief were not successful.

The property will be auctioned on Aug. 27.

