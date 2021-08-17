Art

Through Aug. 27

Madeline Wikler – Fluid Acrylics, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton.

Aug. 28-Oct. 1

Christina David – Paintings, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Reception Sept. 10.

Aug. 29

Plein air painting, live music and museum tours, hosted by Bridgton Historical Society, Gallery 302, and Loon Echo Land Trust at Narramissic Historical Farm, South Bridgton, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., see facebook.com/events/520309642591975.

Through Aug. 30

“On the Line: Juried Student Exhibition 2021” by University of Southern Maine at Gorham students, online slideshow at usm.maine.edu/gallery.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, showtimes on Facebook.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, showtimes on Facebook.

Museums

Ongoing

1789 Marrett House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. first and third Saturdays through Oct. 16, 40 Ossipee Trail East, Standish. $7-$15, historicnewengland.org.

Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to Oct. 9, 121 Main St., Bridgton, masks required, 647-2828.

Music

Vallee Square Concert Series, 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2, Vallee Square Outside Dining Park, Westbrook. downtownwestbrook.com.

Sept. 4

Jennifer Porter: Sun Come and Shine CD Release Party, 7:30 p.m., to celebrate reopening of Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15. sacorivertheatre.org.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Naples Village Green concerts, 6-7 p.m. Sundays to Aug. 29.

Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook, 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 20. Suggested donation $10, with all proceeds going to the musicians.

Tuesday series at Riverbank Park, Westbrook, 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Aug. 20-21

“James and the Giant, Jr.,” 6:30 p.m., Cumberland County Children’s Theatre at Stonehedge, 342 West Gray Road, Gray. Free, facebook.com.

Aug. 26-29

Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Visit schoolhousearts.org for ticket information as it becomes available.

Sept. 1-19

“Jersey Boys,” presented by Maine State Music Theater at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $57-$73. msmt.org/jersey-boys/.

