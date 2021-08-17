Commission schedules Community Uplift Plan
To the editor,
I am pleased to announce that the South Portland Human Rights Commission is planning the Community Uplift Plan on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Redbank Community Center located at 95 Macarthur Circle Way. This is a free event for youth and families.
For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/SoPoHRC.
Margaret Brownlee, DEI officer and learning support coordinator
Maine College of Art, Portland
