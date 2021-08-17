Eleanora “Lucille” Eastman 1936 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Eleanora “Lucille” Eastman, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine. She was born July 28, 1936, in Brunswick, Maine, the daughter of John D. and Eleanor S. Harley Eastman. She attended Brunswick schools and enjoyed time on Vinalhaven in her youth. She married Blair Brown in 1956, and the couple raised their family together until divorcing and remaining friends throughout their lives. She later married Tom MacDonald on Aug. 10, 1992. Mr. MacDonald passed away on Aug. 9, 1998. Lucille enjoyed skiing Sugarloaf and taking advantage of the greater Carrabassett Valley area, where she had been a member of the Carrabassett Valley Outdoor Association. She loved walking, hiking, biking, golf among many activities. She was a member of the Cundy’s Harbor Community Church. Lucille loves the Watson family and working summers at Watson’s General Store. Her family and friends meant the world to her. Lucille’s family has immensely appreciated Leanna Harley Bustos for her wonderful love and heartfelt care. She is endeared for her spirit, and for the many amazing adventures she gave our mom. She was predeceased by her husband, Tom MacDonald; her son, Blair Brown Jr.; a brother, John D. Eastman Jr.; and a grandson, Levi Alexander. She is survived by her two daughters, Lori York and husband Steven of Litchfield, Yvette Alexander and husband Lendall of Harpswell; a brother, Herbert Eastman and wife Sue of Cundy’s Harbor; three sisters, Mary Welner of Cundy’s Harbor, Lillian Everhart of Cundy’s Harbor, Virginia Eastman and partner Mike Noyes of Cundy’s Harbor; five grandchildren; Jonathan Brown, Patrick Brown, Duane Alexander and partner George Eyerer, Abby Alexander, Ashley York Moody and husband David Moody, Kristin York and fiancé Stephen Slonina. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Cranberry Horn Cemetery in Cundy’s Harbor. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cundy’s Harbor Volunteer Fire Department c/o Burr Taylor 45 Taylor Road Harpswell, ME 04079.

