Nicholas A. Blake 1984 – 2021 PORTLAND – Nicholas A. “Nick” Blake, 37, of Lisbon Falls, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Maine Medical Center with family at his side. He was born in Brunswick April 18, 1984, one of two boys born to David and Deborah (Crane) Blake. To view the full obituary, please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Nick’s life will take place at Crosman Funeral Home Friday, Aug. 20, at 3:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be directed to the Barbara Bush Childrens’ Hospital 22 Bramhall St. Portland, ME 04102.

