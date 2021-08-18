The Cape Elizabeth Conservation Committee is seeking volunteers to help replace the Gull Crest Outer Loop Boardwalk from Sept. 8-12. Volunteers are also needed to assist the Maine Conservation Corps starting Sept. 13. People interested are asked to contact the town planner at [email protected] or by calling 799-0115. Courtesy photo/Town of Cape Elizabeth

