The Federal Emergency Management Agency was scheduled to conduct a shoreline study in Cape Elizabeth this week as part of a project to assess sea level rise in Cumberland County.

Reconnaissance activities along the shoreline included a visual inspection to identify unique physical characteristics impacting coastal erosion.

The results of the studies will be used to develop non-regulatory coastal erosion hazard maps to identify which coastal areas are subject to erosion.

Any questions or concerns about the project can be directed to Brian Caufield, project manager of Compass, the firm conducting the local study, at [email protected] or 617-452-6658.

