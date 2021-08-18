Oakland A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt was released from a Chicago hospital Tuesday night, with doctors determining that he had sustained a fractured cheekbone when he was struck in the head by a line drive.

Bassitt “received stitches for two facial lacerations and was diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery,” the A’s said in a statement. “An exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage is currently noted in the eye or the orbital bone In addition, a head CT scan revealed no further injury. We are grateful to the White Sox, their medical staff and the doctors and nurses at Rush [University Medical Center] for their excellent care.”

His agents expressed gratitude in a statement: “Chris will be better than ever and back to doing what he loves soon and thanks everyone for their prayers and support. Things like this remind us that in most ways we are of one heart and one mind.”

The A’s, in their initial update Tuesday night, said the 32-year-old starter was “conscious and aware” as he was taken to a hospital. After the game, a 9-0 White Sox win, A’s Manager Bob Melvin said the team believed Bassitt had avoided an eye injury because the ball struck below his eye. “He’s got some cuts. They had to do some stitches,” Melvin said. “He’s in a scan and we’ll know more about potential fractures or whatever tomorrow, or later tonight.”

Bassitt was struck on the right side of his head after throwing a fastball on a 1-1 count to Chicago’s Brian Goodwin, who drove it back up the middle, in the second inning of the game in Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field. Bassitt immediately fell to the ground and put his hands to his face as medical staffers came out to the mound to attend to him. Players for both teams showed concern.

After being placed on the cart, Bassitt held a towel over his face. Observers noted that a large amount of blood was visible.

According to NBC Bay Area, Bassitt’s wife and young daughter were at the game, and his wife reportedly joined him at the hospital.

Goodwin later tweeted a message to Bassitt. “Most definitely, Chris, you are in my prayers for sure brother.”

Bassitt, a 16th-round draft pick by the White Sox in 2011 out of the University of Akron, reached the majors with the Sox in 2014. He was traded to the A’s following that season, and after posting a 2.29 ERA in 2020 he made his first all-star team this year. Bassitt entered Tuesday’s game with a 3.06 ERA, and his 12 wins (against three losses), 24 starts and 150 innings pitched were all league-leading marks. Over his past 15 starts, he had gone 9-1 with a 2.61 ERA.

After the game, a former teammate of Bassitt’s, White Sox infielder Jake Lamb, told reporters: “It’s a lot more than baseball at that point. It’s a friend, it’s an old teammate. Any time you get hit in the head like that, it’s a very, very scary situation.”

“When you see something like that, it’s hard to digest,” said White Sox starter Reynaldo López, “because we as [pitchers], we know that that can happen. It’s like, that could happen to me and it’s scary. Every time you see something like that is tough to swallow.”

A’s players were not made available after the game. “I’m trying to think if there’s anything scarier than that,” White Sox Manager Tony La Russa said (via NBC Chicago). “There was like a dark cloud around that game the whole time. . . . There isn’t anybody out there that wasn’t worried about him, and it didn’t matter whether you had your uniform on or theirs. The game goes on, you just have to play, but nobody’s oblivious to the potential danger.”

JACK MORRIS, the Detroit Tigers Hall of Fame pitcher-turned-TV analyst for Tigers games, offered “a sincere apology” after he used an accent often used to mock Asian people as Shohei Ohtani came to bat.

Matt Shepard, the play-by-play announcer on the Bally Sports Detroit telecast, asked Morris what the strategy should be used for pitchers facing Ohtani, a pitching and hitting superstar from Japan who leads MLB with 39 home runs, as he came to bat in the sixth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels.

“Be very, very careful,” Morris replied, using a pronunciation that many found offensive. In the ninth inning, Morris said on the telecast that he had not intended any offense.

“Well folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate and it’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris said. “I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

Bally Sports, which broadcasts the games, and the Tigers have not responded to The Post’s requests for comment. Reaction from other quarters was swift.

“The fact that this type of lazy racism keeps popping up around Shohei Ohtani speaks to so much of the media being apathetic and lacking any empathy towards the AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) experience,” ESPN’s Joon Lee, tweeted. “It’s impossible for Jack Morris to play something like this off as ‘sorry if you were offended’ when there’s not any purpose in doing this accent other than to make a caricature of AAPI people.”

ESPN’s Pablo Torre tweeted, “Tell me you have zero Asian friends without telling me you have zero Asian friends” as he shared the clip of Morris’s comment and apology.

Morris, a TV analyst since 2013, has been covering the Tigers since 2015. Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Modern Era Committee in 2018, he won 254 games in his 18-game major league career.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous