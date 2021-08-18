OAKLAND — It was set up perfectly for a fantastic finish to the Maine Event. Ten golfers were within two strokes of the lead, with the final group about to play the ninth hole. Waterville Country Club’s challenging back nine was going to be interesting.

Then the thunderstorms came, and they washed away all that golf potential.

Heavy rain washed out the end of the Maine Event on Wednesday afternoon. Because not all groups had completed nine holes in round two, scores revert back to Tuesday’s completed first round. That made pros Jack Wyman and Shawn Warren co-champions at 2-under par 68, with each winning $1,850. Topsham’s Caleb Manuel, who won the Maine Amateur title last month, was the low amateur at even 70.

“It’s too bad, really. There’s a lot of golf left. Anything really could have happened,” said Wyman, a playing pro from South Freeport.

“It’s tough, especially with it only being a 36 hole event, it’s short as is. Not being able to get in all 36 is disappointing for sure, but with the weather coming down now, I think it’s pretty self explanatory that this wasn’t going to be a possibility today,” said Warren, a teaching pro at Falmouth Country Club.

A thunderstorm caused the weather delay at 3:30 p.m., as the final group of Warren, Wyman, and John Hickson completed the eighth hole. At the time of the delay, Warren was 2-under and was tied for the lead with Hickson and John Hayes. Jerry DiPhilippo, and Wyman were each one shot behind the lead at 1-under, with five players two strokes back at even par.

Randy Hodsdon, the Maine State Golf Association’s director of rules and competitions, said tournament officials checked radar and consulted with WCSH meteorologist Jessica Conley before making the decision to call the tournament at 4:55 p.m. Moments after the remainder of the Maine Event was canceled, the heaviest rain of the day began to fall.

“Now the golf course is truly unplayable and would be for a long time. I just noticed the 18th green is completely underwater, as probably all the greens are,” Hodsdon said. “We’re done, and Mother Nature let us know that in no uncertain terms.”

Over their eight completed holes, eight holes that will not count, Wyman and Warren each held sole possession of the lead at times Wednesday. Wyman birdied the first hole to take a one shot lead, and Warren answered with a birdie on the par-5 third hole to rejoin Wyman at the top of the leaderboard. While Warren bogeyed the fourth hole, Wyman took a double bogey, giving Warren a one-stroke lead.

Wyman followed that with four consecutive par holes, and felt confident as he approached the back nine.

“I was playing strong. I had one little hiccup on four, where I four-putted. But I hit every green. The putter was starting to come on a little bit at the end. I was hopeful going forward,” Wyman said.

Warren said he was looking at the par-5 ninth hole as a chance for a birdie before hitting the tough stretch of holes between 10 and 13.

“It was a little bit up and down. I hit a few loose shots, but I was playing my way into the round. I was even par (for the round) going into the par-5 nine, and that’s kind of an opportunity to get one back,” Warren said. “I never was under the assumption we were playing an 18 hole event.”

Some flights were able to complete their Maine Event before the storms arrived Wednesday. Thea Davis of Plymouth took the amateur women’s title at 20-over 166. Thirteen-time Maine Amateur winner Mark Plummer won the men’s senior division at 2-over 142.

