A bean supper will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church Hall, Main Street, Saco.

The meal will include beans and American chop suey, a beverage and dessert.

Donations are accepted and proceeds will benefit the Knights of Columbus Charity Fund. The meal will be hosted by St. Joseph Council #12941, Knights of Columbus.

For more information, contact Jerry Letellier at [email protected] or 590-2260.

