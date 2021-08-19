A bean supper will take place Saturday, Aug. 28 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church Hall, Main Street, Saco.
The meal will include beans and American chop suey, a beverage and dessert.
Donations are accepted and proceeds will benefit the Knights of Columbus Charity Fund. The meal will be hosted by St. Joseph Council #12941, Knights of Columbus.
For more information, contact Jerry Letellier at [email protected] or 590-2260.
