CAPE ELIZABETH — With the intention of improving wireless communication in Cape Elizabeth, the town council approved two proposals that will start the process on Aug. 9.

The first proposal is a recommendation from the Cape Elizabeth Ordinance Committee that will amend the town’s 5G ordinance to include language allowing telecommunication equipment like antennas on utility poles, said Councilor Penelope Jordan. The amendments will need to go before the planning board at a future meeting.

“We decided that one of the things we needed to do is an amendment that would allow us to address 4G and 5G and really start to pave the way and start reducing the barriers in order to position Cape Elizabeth to address the issues that we have with our cell coverage,” Jordan said.

Also approved that evening was a proposal from the ordinance committee to begin the search for a consultant that would assist with the town’s communication improvements. Jordan said the committee would submit a Request for Proposal to find a company that can identify the town’s issues and help develop a plan.

“I think everybody, just like I am, is tired of having dropped calls and being in dead zones in Cape Elizabeth, saying that we need to solve these problems,” Jordan said. “The proposal that we wanted to put before the council is that we want to contract with a consultant firm to really develop a strategy for how Cape Elizabeth can solve its issues around telecommunication.”

Depending on what response Cape Elizabeth gets, the town does have limited funds to pursue the issue, said Town Manager Matt Sturgis.

“We do have funds if it’s not a giant expense, but we’ll have to see what we get back for a response, and then if it’s greater than that, we can take it back to the council for an additional appropriation, but I do have funds available for a special study along those lines,” he said.

The town is interested in finding ways to address its wireless communications issues, Sturgis said.

“As staff, we will robustly pursue any and all funding available if there is the means to improve the quality of communications within the town, especially with the broadband and other areas I know looking to be a special focus of the next infrastructure planning moving forward,” he said.

Because Cape Elizabeth is an underserved area from a broadband and communication perspective, the town may be able to obtain federal funding, Jordan said.

“When we get the responses, then we will see our price tag and then hopefully by then, Maine or the feds will come up with some of the programming, but at least this starts to move it forward,” she said.

Councilor Jeremy Gabrielson said the RFP was a necessary first step in finding a solution based on feedback that wireless providers have given to town staff.

“We’re trying to figure out with this — consulting services, what are some of the strategies are that we can be employing as a town to really build up that infrastructure in a more proactive way,” he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: