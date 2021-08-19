Keyboardist Fred Copeman is a former member of SeepeopleS, Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones and Akela Moon. He moved to Portland in 2014 and just recently relocated to New York City to attend Columbia University.
The six-song instrumental EP “Mere Mortals” was released last week and was produced by Will Bradford (SeepeopleS) and Will Holland (Pixies, Dead Can Dance). Copeman recorded the songs at his home and at SeepeopleS’ studio during lockdown.
During that time, Copeman’s father unexpectedly passed away, and the title track is dedicated to him. Copeman said in a press release that composing the song gave him the outlet he needed to express a complicated patchwork of emotions: “Where words failed me, music offered me a path.”
There’s a EP release show with Copeman tonight featuring Sea Level and Mosart212.
Doors open at 8 p.m. at Portland House of Music. Tix are $10 for the 21-plus show.
Here’s “Mere Mortals:”
