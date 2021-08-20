SCARBOROUGH — A public campaign, stressing the importance of Mainers getting screened for cancer, launched recently, the initiative of two local nonprofits.

The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) and CancerCare started “Time To Screen” in an effort to educate and provide resources for Maine residents to get tested for the six most common cancer types, breast, colorectal, cervical, prostate, lung and skin, said a press release.

“Research has shown a considerable drop in cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment for older adults in 2020, including an 85 percent decline in breast cancer screenings and a 75 percent decline for colon cancer screenings,” the release said. “’Time to Screen’ is engaging oncology practices, medical professionals and employers in Maine to reverse this trend, equipping adults with resources that could help them catch cancer early.”

Early detection can save lives, said Chiara Battelli, MD, Medical Oncologist/Hematologist and president of New England Cancer Specialists.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s time for Mainers to schedule their regular cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies,” said Battelli. “Adults, especially those over the age of 40, should visit TimeToScreen.org for help finding free or low-cost cancer screening options. Do it for yourself and the people you love.”

The campaign is partnering with Grammy-winning musician Patti LaBelle, who will be working with the program through October, the release said.

“Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States but the leading cause of death in Maine,” the release said. “Black adults have higher death rates than all other racial/ethnic groups for many cancer types. Cancer is the leading cause of death for Hispanic and Latino adults. Social determinants of health including incomes, health literacy and physical access to care contribute to these disparities.”

To learn more about cancer screenings or find a screening location, visit www.TimeToScreen.org or call 1-855-537-2733.

