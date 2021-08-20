Jani Cummings: Raymond royalty remembered

Family, friends, colleagues and numerous community members gathered Aug. 8 to remember the remarkable life of Jani Cummings. The service at Jordan Small Middle School was thoughtfully put together by friends and family who loved her deeply and desired to show others what was most meaningful to Jani. Jani invested her life into others, into the Raymond community and never stopped giving, even after she retired.

To watch the service that was recorded, log onto rsu14.org to find a link to her memorial service video.

Comprehensive plan review

The town of Raymond is reviewing its comprehensive plan from 2004 and would welcome your input to update it. The vision statement currently is: “We seek a fair and just community where all citizens have equal rights, where people want to raise families, where children can receive an excellent education and later return to their lives, where our elders are respected and cared for, where people feel safe and happy, where our air, water, land, habitat, and other natural resources are protected, where access to resources and public services will meet the needs of our citizens in a fiscally responsible manner, and where future generations will want to return.”

To be on the review committee, fill out a volunteer application and return it to the town clerk via email at [email protected]; via mail to 401 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond, ME 04071; or drop it off at the Town Office.

Wild, weird, wonderful Maine

Maine is not just about the woods, waters, forests, fields, mountains, shores, cities and towns, lobsters and lighthouses. Maine is home to natural wonders, quirky characters, remarkable inventors, historical firsts, ghosts, legends, landmarks, fairs, festivals, culinary icons – all born in the triumph of an unquestionably indomitable spirit nurtured over two centuries since becoming a state in 1820.

Come to Raymond Village Library at 4:30 p.m.Tuesday, Aug. 24, and hear a Maine nonfiction bestseller by noted Maine author and historian Earl Brechlin as he shares stories and images of some of his favorites from more than 300 people, places, things and events that have made Maine what it is today.

Contact the library to preregister for this event by calling 655-4283.

Back to school events

Join the new parents of Jordan Small Middle School by welcoming them with ice cream and delights on Monday, Aug. 30. You can get ice cream from the ice cream truck, get questions answered by members of the Parent Teacher Organization and enjoy a great start to the 2021-2022 school year. The ice cream truck will serve students from 6-6:30 p.m.; all other attendees will be $2/ice cream. For more information, check out the Raymond Maine Schools PTO Facebook page.

Also, from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 31, join Raymond Elementary School pre-K student and parent orientation if you have a little one starting in this age group.

If you have a kindergartener starting, you will be having your student and parent orientation at 10 a.m. Sept. 1. If you have any more questions or need more details, feel free to call the appropriate age-level school. Raymond Elementary School, 655-8672; Jordan Small Middle School, 655-4743.

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

