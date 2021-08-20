BALTIMORE — Travis d’Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat.

Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning complete game, and the NL East-leading Braves matched a modern-era, single-season franchise record with their 11th consecutive road win. The last time that happened was in 1956, when the team was based in Milwaukee.

Baltimore’s losing streak is its second-longest since moving from St. Louis in 1954, topped only by the 1988 team that started the season 0-21. The Orioles have been outscored 141-42 during their current skid, which has left Baltimore with the worst record in the majors (38-83).

Hours before the game, d’Arnaud signed a two-year, $16 million extension with a club option for 2024. The 32-year-old catcher immediately rewarded Atlanta for its show of faith, crushing a second-inning pitch from Keegan Akin (0-8) for a 2-0 lead.

YANKEES 10, TWINS 2: Luke Voit backed his recent demand for playing time with a homer, four hits and four RBI, and surging New York beat visiting Minnesota for its season-high eighth straight win.

Voit tied a career high with his third four-hit game. The burst came three days after the 2020 major league home run leader implored Manager Aaron Boone to keep him in the lineup, saying he deserved to play just as much as three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo, acquired from the Cubs in July while Voit was on the injured list.

TIGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 1: Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Detroit won at Toronto.

Trevor Richards (5-2) struck out the first two batters he faced in the 10th before Castro, pinch hitting for catcher Grayson Greiner, lined a tiebreaking single to left.

Jonathan Schoop and Jeimer Candelario added RBI singles off Blue Jays right-hander Adam Cimber.

ROYALS 6, CUBS 2: Salvador Perez hit two of Kansas City’s five home runs in a win at Chicago.

Emmanuel Rivera hit his first career homer, and Andrew Benitendi and Cam Gallagher also connected. The Royals are last in the American League in home runs with 124.

Perez broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning with his second homer of the day off Zach Davies (6-10). The catcher also connected in the fourth.

Royals starter Brad Keller (8-12) had his second straight strong start, allowing one earned run on four hits in six innings while striking out eight.

INDIANS 9, ANGELS 1: Franmil Reyes hit a towering three-run homer and tied his career high with five RBI, powering Cleveland to a win at home.

Reyes’ 430-foot blast to center opened the scoring in the first. His two-run single in the sixth extended the Indians’ lead to 8-1.

José Ramirez hit a solo homer off José Quijada in the eighth for his team-high 28th of the season.

REDS 5, MARLINS 3: Sonny Gray pitched one-hit ball through seven scoreless innings, Tyler Naquin and Joey Votto homered in the fifth, and Cincinnati won at home.

