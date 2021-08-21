HOCKEY

WOMEN’S WORLDS: Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield each had a goal and an assist and the nine-time champion United States beat Switzerland 3-0 late Friday night in Calgary, Alberta to open the women’s world hockey championship.

The tournament began with the Beijing Olympics less than six months away. The world championship was last played in 2019 in Finland, with the United States winning its fifth straight title. The pandemic twice forced the cancellation of the event in Nova Scotia.

Grace Zumwinkle also scored for the United States and Alex Cavallini made 10 saves. Andrea Braendli stopped 55 shots for Switzerland.

“I thought it was a great game and we’re really excited about the result, but also in how we played as a team” U.S. Coach Joel Johnson said. “It just felt really good to get out and play. The Swiss have a great team and played us tough, but it really speaks to how competitive the game has become all over the world.”

Earlier in the first Group A game, Sarah Fillier broke a tie midway through the third period and Canada rallied to beat Finland 5-3. In the lone Group B game of the day, Alena Mills had three goals and an assist in the Czech Republic’s 6-1 victory over Denmark.

All five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals. The United States will face Finland on Sunday night.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Fabio Jakobsen sprinted to win the Spanish Vuelta’s eighth stage on Saturday in La Manga del Mar Menor, Spain, while Primoz Roglic kept the lead before the race returns to the mountains.

The Dutch sprinter was launched by a Deceuninck-Quickstep teammate and crossed almost a complete bike length ahead of Alberto Dainese. Jakobsen also won stage four at this edition of the race, as well as two stages in the 2019 Vuelta. Jakobsen was closely followed by the rest of the peloton as it finished the 173-kilometer (107-mile) flat trek from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor, a slim finger of land separating a salt water lagoon from the Mediterranean Sea that is popular among tourists.

A breakaway group opened up a gap of over three minutes early on the flat ride down Spain’s southeast coast, but the Astana team led the peloton back to reel them in with around 40 kilometers left. Roglic was unchallenged as the race leader on the route made for teams hunting for a stage win.

The race is back in the mountains on Sunday with a 188-kilometer (116-mile) ride from Puerto Lumbreras to a summit finish atop the beyond-category Alto de Velefique.

• Alejandro Valverde has undergone surgery on his collarbone that he broke during a crash that knocked him out of the Spanish Vuelta, his Movistar team said Saturday. The 41-year-old Valverde crashed on a descent during Friday’s seventh stage of the Grand Tour. He fell hard on his right shoulder before sliding off the road. He tried to continue but minutes later withdrew from the race.

OLYMPICS

MEDALIST HONORED: Turkmenistan lauded its first Olympic medal winner at a lavish ceremony on Saturday where she was showered with gifts. Weightlifter Polina Guryeva, 21, lifted a total 217 kilograms in the 59-kilogram category to win silver at the Tokyo Games. It was the first Olympic medal for the gas-rich Central Asian country since it won independence in the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Turkmenistan’s authoritarian president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who is a fan of sports, has presented Guryeva with an apartment, a luxury sports utility vehicle and $50,000 in cash.

Berdymukhamedov’s son, Serdar, who was recently promoted to deputy prime minister in charge of economic and financial issues, handed over the gifts to the weightlifter during the ceremony in the capital of Ashgabat.

He read the president’s address, saying that Guryeva’s medal helped “increase glory, prestige and authority of the sovereign homeland” and was a “source of immense pride for the entire people.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »