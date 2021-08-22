CHICAGO – Eleven people – including two teenagers – were shot in two mass shootings overnight, each including one fatality, according to Chicago police.

The first mass shooting took place shortly before 9:10 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. Six people were shot – one of whom died – when two men shot at them from a nearby alley, Chicago police said in a media notification. The shooting took place in the 1600 block of East 87th Place.

A man, 39, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital & Medical Center at 9:33 p.m., according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The Chicago Fire Department took two men, 39 and 40, to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The younger man was in fair condition after being shot in the ankle; the older man was in critical condition after being shot in the lower backside and leg. Three other people took themselves to hospitals with gunshot wounds to their limbs. A man, 32, was in good condition at Advocate Trinity Hospital. Two women, 44 and 25, were in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center and good condition at Advocate Trinity Hospital, respectively.

The second mass shooting occurred in the East Garfield Park neighborhood just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Five people – including two teenagers – were shot in the 3400 block of West Lake Street. Police said a man, 29, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:34 a.m., according to information from the medical examiner’s office.

The teenagers – a boy, 17, and a woman, 18 – were taken to Stroger Hospital. The 17-year-old was in fair condition with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg. The 18-year-old was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to her torso.

The Chicago Fire Department also took two men, 28 and 34, to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the arm and chest and arm, respectively. The men had each been shot multiple times.

In total, 17 people had been shot, two fatally, since Friday at 9 p.m.

In other shootings:

• A man, 32, was shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood around 2:10 a.m. The man was outside in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso, where he was in fair condition. The man told police he did not see a shooter or know where the shots came from.

• Three shootings occurred in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood between 2 and 3:30 a.m. First, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the leg about 2 a.m. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in fair condition and declined to provide further details about the shooting, police said. The second shooting occurred about 2:50 a.m. when a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition. He told police he did not see a shooter or know where the shots came from. The third shooting took place shortly before 3:30 a.m. A woman, 30, was standing outside when a person with a gun emerged from a gangway and shot her in the hip and leg, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. Chicago police spokeswoman Officer Jessica Rocco told the Chicago Tribune in an email the shootings were still under investigation and the department could not confirm whether they were related.

• A man, 45, was shot in the face in the 2200 block of West Washburne Avenue in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood around 12:25 a.m. The man was outside when he was approached by a gunman on foot, police said. A friend took the man to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

• A 50-year-old man was shot while walking in the 1900 block of East 73rd Place in the South Shore neighborhood. The man was shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »