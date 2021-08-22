NAPLES, Fla. – Loving husband, father, and grandfather, Robert M. Chambers of Naples, Florida, passed away at 85. Born and raised in St. John, New Brunswick, he served as an air cadet pilot during high school and was the first in his family to attend college. He was a proud alumnus of the University of New Brunswick, where he served as an avid lifelong volunteer and term as president of its alumni association. Bob married his wife, Carol Kervin, in 1960. They started their lives together in Saint John but soon made the bold decision to emigrate to Maine, where he began his accounting career at Ernst and Ernst in Portland and earned his CPA. Bob purchased a struggling Ford dealership in Augusta in 1972. He was a natural entrepreneur, eventually owning nine automobile franchises in Maine and New Hampshire, the largest after-market body parts distributorship in Northern New England, and Budget Rental Car locations in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.Bob and Carol raised their two children in Augusta, and Carol later returned to nursing at Augusta General Hospital. Bob and Carol were active members of Green Street Methodist Church in Augusta. Always involved in the community, Bob volunteered and served on many boards and not-for-profit organizations. Bob enjoyed taking bike trips, playing golf with friends, and extensive travel with his wife and family. He was keenly interested in his Irish heritage and devoted time to genealogy and travel to Northern Ireland, where he developed long-term relationships with his Chambers cousins.Though proud of the companies he built, Bob’s greatest joy was his four granddaughters, Evelyn and Grace Chambers, and Kathryn “Kali” and Anya Brown. He and Carol were ever so proud and delighted in being with them at their home in Maine, sharing stories of their Canadian childhoods, traveling widely with them, supporting their academic and athletic endeavors, and being with them on countless vacations in Naples, where Bob and Carol made their permanent home upon retirement.Besides his wife, Carol, he is survived by his daughter, Wendy Chambers Brown and her husband Win of Westford, Mass.; his son, David of Portland; his four awesome granddaughters, Evelyn and Grace Chambers of Hanover, N.H., and Kali and Anya Brown of Westford, Mass.; daughter-in-law, Sloane Mayor of Hanover, N.H.; and wonderful Canadian and Irish cousins whom he loved and cherished.Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Manchester. To view Robert’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit http://www.csnh.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Robert M. Chambers Memorial Scholarship, Office of Development and Donor Relations, University of New Brunswick, P.O. Box 4400, Fredericton, NB E3B 5A3 Canadawww.unb.ca/giving/1-844-968-0039

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous