YARMOUTH – Sarah, who was born in Portland on Jan. 29, 1968 and grew up in Yarmouth, passed away on August 16, 2021.

She moved to Western New York where she earned her associates degree in theatre arts from Genesee Community College. She then adventured to Southern California, where she started her family before moving back to New York. From there she returned to Yarmouth, where she had always said her heart was.

Predeceased by her parents Catherine Johns and Richard Johns, Sarah leaves behind many friends and family who remember her remarkable creativity. She was well known for her whimsical knitted creatures and was often seen sporting a sweater she had made for herself. Sarah could light up a room with her contagious laughter and her sharp wit. To know her was to love her and to be loved by her. She possessed an amazingly comprehensive vocabulary and was usually the smartest person in the room. She was ever thoughtful of others and her kindness knew no bounds. She enjoyed collecting shoes and was a fan of Star Wars.

Sarah is survived by her children Maggie Woodman (Abdo Abdelkarim) of Cheektowaga, N.Y. and Will Woodman of Griswold Conn.; her sister, Liz vonFelten (Ken) of Rockport, brother, Rick Johns of Nikiski, Alaska; very special Aunt Margaret and Uncle Buzz of Manchester, N.H.; partner, Erik Weagle of Cumberland; and her beloved Beagle, Daisy. Sarah had a host of friends, too numerous to mention, that she considered family as well. These friends have been very helpful in this difficult time, especially Vinny Zink.

A gathering of remembrance for Sarah will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, followed by a reception at her place of employment, Romeo’s Pizza in Yarmouth. Purple was Sarah’s favorite color, so please feel free to wear purple for the occasion.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Sarah’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Save the Children fund (savethechildren.org) to provide food, blankets, and other aid to children affected by disasters around the world.

Guest Book