The State Theatre has joined a growing number of music venues that are requiring proof of vaccination for concert-goers.

The organization announced last week that all staff and patrons attending shows at the State Theatre on Congress Street or shows the State Theatre presents at Thompson’s Point “will need to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the past 48 hours, along with a matching photo ID.” Proof of vaccination, according to the theater, can be a vaccine card or a photo of the card.

Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 26, Portland House of Music and Events will require patrons show proof of vaccination or a negative test within the previous 72 hours before they can attend a show.

Portland Ovations is also requiring individuals who attend its performances at be masked and vaccinated. Staff, volunteers and artists will have to be vaccinated.

One Longfellow Square is not requiring vaccinations, but concert-goers who attend shows and events there are encouraged to get the vaccine or otherwise be masked while inside the space.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: