Four storied Portland Bulldogs earned induction into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Class Sunday in Bangor. The induction ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic. Peter Gribbin, left, PHS class of 1957, scored just one point in his playing career but went on to become the Bulldogs’ longtime public address announcer and also worked in that role for the Maine Principals’ Association at the annual basketball tournament. The press box at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland is now known as Peter E. Gribbin Press Box. Lynn Bay, PHS class of 1986, led Portland’s girls’ basketball team to Class A state titles in 1984 and 1985 and was named Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 1986. She went on to play at Boston University. Ed Feeney, the longtime Portland girls’ coach, won 415 games, 11 regional titles and three Class A state championships in his tenure. Feeney was previous inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame. Sharon Bay, Lynn’s younger sister, PHS class of 1989, led the Bulldogs to the 1988 Class A championship, the program’s most recent crown, and to the state final in 1989. Bay went on to play at the University of Vermont and is in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

