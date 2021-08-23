Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation, $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout containers will be available for those who do not want to come inside for seating. Face masks for those who are not vaccinated is required and hand sanitizer will be available.
Free community meal – Wednesday, Sept. 1, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will be available.
Bean supper – Saturday, Sept. 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Proceeds will raise money to support veterans and their families and scholarships. $10.
