OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Attorney, mediator to talk about new book

Libby Memorial Library will host a virtual author talk with Frederick T. Golder at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

Golder will talk about his new book, “Reaching Common Ground,” that details the sources of conflict, how to communicate more effectively despite our differences, and how to resolve conflicts more easily while maintaining positive relationships.

The talk is free. To sign-up, go to the library’s Facebook page or Twitter, or ooblibrary.org to receive a link.

PORTLAND

Artist market in Congress Square Park

The Friends of Congress Square Park will host a Caravan Summer Artist Market from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Congress Park, at High and Congress streets.

This pop-up traveling market is an outdoor, curated event in the heart of the city’s Arts District, featuring handmade and original artwork and goods such as paintings, prints, stationary, skincare, teas, jewelry, textiles, baby gifts, candles, woodworking, CBD products and ceramics. The event also will include live music from the Silver Heels, a folk-rock Americana group.

Rain date is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 5.

WELLS

Concert series welcomes Club Soda Band

The Club Soda Band will be the featured entertainment of the Wells Harbor Concert Series set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hope Hobbs Gazebo, located at Wells Harbor Community Park, 331 Harbor Road.

This four-piece band features dynamic vocal harmonies and powerful instrumentation, covering many styles, from Top 40 to popular sing along party songs.

Admission is free (contributions accepted). Some park benches are available or bring a blanket or folding chair.

For more details, call 646-5113.

CAMDEN

Family ecology walk in Belfast

Join Coastal Mountains Land Trust for its annual Trails Challenge Family Walk from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Head of Tide Preserve on Doak Road.

Come explore ecology through games and nature art that is guided by your senses. This adventure will be youth-focused, but everyone is welcome and encouraged.

Coastal Mountain’s Trails Challenge is in full swing! Through the month of September, you can hike, run, bike or paddle on any trail in the area and support the construction of Coastal Mountain’s over 50 miles of public trails. While there is no cost to enter, every mile completed and logged will result in the donation of a dollar donated by local businesses. To log your miles and a chance to win a weekly prize from a sponsoring business, go to coastalmountains.org/trails.

Bay Winds North Wind Ensemble to play at amphitheater

The Camden Public Library welcomes the Bay Winds North Wind Ensemble back to the Camden Amphitheatre for a free public concert at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Rockland-based ensemble is comprised of mixed age musicians from the Midcoast area.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket for comfortable seating.

For more details, go to librarycamden.org.

WISCASSET

Dancers, stilt walkers perform at art walk

The newly laid sidewalks in Wiscasset Village will provide a proper backdrop for dancers, who are set to perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday as part of the Wiscasset Art Walk.

Dancemaineia of Waldoboro, under the direction of Melanie Lecher Pagurko, will make an appearance in the Village to perform some hip hop routines. Pagurko, who has been teaching dance in Midcoast Maine for more than 30 years, said she’s delighted to feature her dancers in Wiscasset Village where they’ll move from Village sidewalks to Creamery Pier, interacting with visitors as they dance.

Another form of creative movement on display will be the stilt-walkers from Mortal Beasts and Deities in Connecticut, under the direction of Mark Alexander. Stilt performers will alternate costumes, from physically exhausting floating doves to the fun hijinks of tall, very tall people on stilts.

Also on the sidewalks during WAW will be bouquets from Garden Club of Wiscasset, community tables, artisan vendors, and art-making projects under the direction of Celia Ludwig and Jan Whitfield. Sarah’s Café and Mammy’s Bakery will offer picnics-to-go for advance order and evening pick-up.

For more details go to www.wiscassetartwalk.org.

SKOWHEGAN

Fire Festival to raise funds for arts council

The Kennebec on Fire Festival will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Coburn Park, at 419 Water St.

This festival will feature five fire brazier sculptures being lit on the river. Viewing spots include Coburn Park and the riverside beach accessible via Mount Pleasant Avenue. Inside Coburn Park artists and crafters will sell their works, there will be interactive bubble art for children. Refreshments will be sold and there will be live music performed by jazz band Sunday Project.

Entry is free, however donations are gratefully accepted and will benefit the Friends of the Skowhegan Opera House.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Church to put on bake, yard sale

A craft, bake and yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Thornton Heights United Methodist Church parking lot, at 100 Westbrook St.

Church members also will sell coffee, donuts, hot dogs, potato chips and cold beverages during the sale.

OGUNQUIT

Land trust holding anniversary open house

Great Works Regional Land Trust will hold its 35th anniversary Open House and Fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Beach Plum Farm Preserve, 610 Main St.

It will include food and beer, along with live music, lawn games, and preserve tours. A raffle will take place with a drawing at 3:30 p.m.

Interested parties may RSVP via [email protected] or 646-3604. Please indicate number of attendees.

For more details, visit gofundme.com/f/35-years-of-conservation to donate.

LEWISTON

Thousands of reptiles on display at expo

The Maine Herpetological Society Reptile Exposition will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ramada Inn and Conference Center, 490 Pleasant St.

There will be thousands of reptiles for sale, a variety of vendors, Cruzin Slice and Cool Treats for Charity food trucks and Mr. Drew and His Animals, Too sponsoring the Kid Zone.

Tickets are $7 for adults, with ages 12 and under free with a paid adult at the door.

For more details, call Mr. Drew at 576-1034.

MANCHESTER

Craft show to be at greenhouse

Designing Women, a nonprofit volunteer organization that celebrates female artisans and works to support other local nonprofits, will hold its 14th annual juried fine art and craft show from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Longfellow’s Greenhouses, 81 Puddledock Road.

Nineteen northern New England female artisans will celebrate the end of summer with a show that will feature handcrafted jewelry, intricate weaving, pottery, clothing, handmade soaps and body care.

The suggested $2 door donation and all lunch/refreshment proceeds will benefit Winthrop’s Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center.

For more details, call Mary Kay Spencer at at 582-7985 or visit Designing Women’s website at designingwomen.org or Facebook page.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: