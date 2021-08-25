ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar’s single in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to open the 10th and executed a one-out double steal with automatic runner Tommy Edman. Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked. After a fielder’s choice for the second out, Nootbaar lined a single to right field off Michael Fulmer (5-6) and St. Louis improved to 11-5 in extra innings.

The Cardinals led 2-1 entering the ninth. Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out pinch double to right field off St. Louis closer Alex Reyes. Harold Castro, the third Tigers pinch hitter of the inning, drove in Cabrera with a soft single to center, giving Reyes his third blown save in 31 chances.

Cardinals starter Jon Lester allowed one run on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

T.J. McFarland (3-0) pitched a scoreless 10th and has not allowed a run in 18 2/3 innings over 12 August appearances.

Tarik Skubal gave up Goldschmidt’s homers in the first and third innings but held the Cardinals to one additional hit and had 10 strikeouts in five innings.

CUBS 5, ROCKIES 2: Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Chicago won at home in the first game of a doubleheader.

Wisdom, a 29-year-old having a breakout season, launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his 21st home run. Wisdom entered the year with four homers in 48 games over three seasons with the Cardinals, Rangers and Cubs.

David Bote and Austin Romine also homered for Chicago, which won its second straight at Wrigley Field after a team-record 13-game home losing streak.

METS: Jacob deGrom played catch at Citi Field on Wednesday after an MRI showed improvement with the right forearm tightness that has sidelined him since July 7, while Noah Syndergaard will begin a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Brooklyn on Thursday.

It was the first time deGrom played catch since being shut down from throwing entirely four weeks ago.

DeGrom was transferred to the 60-day injured list last weekend and isn’t eligible to return until Sept. 13. Zack Scott, the team’s acting general manager, said Tuesday that deGrom was unlikely to be ready by that date even if he did resume throwing this week. He added that the Mets plan to get deGrom back in game action even if they fall further out of postseason contention to better evaluate his health going forward.

DeGrom is 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts this year and was on track for a third Cy Young before his season was derailed by injuries.

Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery March 26, 2020, and is still recovering. He was shut down from a minor league rehab assignment in May with elbow discomfort but had resumed throwing live batting practice.

ASTROS: Third baseman Alex Bregman was activated from the disabled list after missing more than two months because of a strained left quadriceps.

Bregman played third and batted sixth as the Astros wrapped up a series against the Kansas City Royals.

INDIANS: Cleveland placed right-handed pitcher Triston McKenzie on the 10-day injured list because of shoulder fatigue.

McKenzie, a 24-year-old rookie, dominated in winning his last two starts, allowing one run and three hits with 19 strikeouts in 15 innings.

