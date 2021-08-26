BIDDEFORD — Roxi Suger welcomed angels, a term she affectionately calls her customers, into her new store earlier this month after months of preparation.

Roxi, the designer and founder of Angelrox and owner of Suger, first opened her Biddeford store eight years ago. Now, located at 5 Washington St. in Biddeford, Suger Bōle is the latest evolution of her business.

“This (new space) has been really exciting to put more pre-thought into it … into the design, into the buildout, and to elevate that,” said Roxi. “Also, to layer in and be able to offer some additional goodness for Biddeford.”

The new storefront will replace the original store that was located at 17 Alfred St. Roxi said the store will not only feature her clothing collections in an updated way but it will also have food. “Bōle” is what they call the food concept, which will include desserts from Bam-Bam Bakery in Portland and fresh salads from local farms.

“Because our clothing is plant-based and really about a sustainable and healthy lifestyle, nourishing body, mind and soul … that’s really at the heart of what Suger is all about,” said Roxi. “We just thought that it was a lovely fit to try to offer an additional lunchtime option that is on that healthy and plant-based side.”

Roxi said she’s been coming to Maine for years to visit family, and when she, her husband and her young child were looking to relocate here nine years ago, Biddeford felt like a perfect fit.

“Every time we drove over the river into Biddeford, the lure of the textile mills, especially for me as a designer, was always palpable,” said Roxi. “As we continued to look to relocate here, coming from New York, in Brooklyn, Biddeford really just felt like home for us.”

Roxi said part of what inspired her to move her business downtown was the work of the Heart of Biddeford and other local businesses.

“We were thrilled. We decided to go ahead and start with producing in a retail store so we could have that connectivity with the community with who we are and what we’re doing,” said Roxi. “Also, we hoped (to be) another little catalyst toward the revitalization of Biddeford.”

In the eight years since she opened, Roxi — who also has a store in Portland — said she’s seen many new businesses and ideas come to life.

“It’s obviously a magnet for entrepreneurial spirit,” said Roxi. “There are really wonderful concepts and good, good people, and it’s so exciting.”

Since she relocated to Biddeford, Roxi said her business has evolved significantly

“Our goals were to get our production facility set up so we could make everything here. That has been a gorgeous realization and dream come true,” said Roxi. “On the one-year anniversary of opening the first Suger location, our mill space was ready. Then we were able to expand that as well a few years ago. It’s been very exciting to see that manifest itself.”

The production facility, located in Biddeford’s mill building number four, produces all of the clothing for the Suger and Angelrox collections.

Roxi said her goal was always to give back to the community. After all of the support she’s received from the people of Biddeford over the years, she said she’s incredibly grateful and wants to give back all she can.

“The people of Maine and the people of Biddeford for the most part are, it’s hard to put it into words,” said Roxi. “They’re kind, they’re caring, they like to give back, they like to participate, they like to support, they have a lot of pride in things that are from here, and I think it’s a combination of all of those things that make us so passionate about Biddeford and love it so much.”

Roxi said she’s eager to welcome the community to her new space. It’s more than a women’s clothing store, she said, and she invites people to come to explore the mix of products they have.

“It’s really more of an oasis, a place to come and feel calm, joy and delight the senses. All the senses that you can see visually and touch the way our fabrics feel, through scent, and all the beauty of the natural world offers,” said Roxi. “We’re hoping Suger Bōle is a little bit of an inspiring, fun, entertaining little haven to spend some time, look around and maybe find something that brings you joy.”

Roxi said the rich history of Biddeford inspires her. The strength of the river and the longevity of the mills, she said, make her think of the American dream — working hard for a better life for families and the community.

But, she said, she always comes back to the people.

“What an honor and a joy it is to be a small part of the energy and the spirit and the excitement which everybody is buzzing about Biddeford. To have been here for eight years and to have seen that develop, we’re just really so grateful to be here,” said Roxi. “We’re grateful for the community, grateful for the support and love that they’ve shown us, and we’re looking forward to all that is to come.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: