Immunocompromised people will be able to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Mid Coast Hospital’s on-site vaccination clinic — which the Brunswick hospital plans to reopen early next week.

The clinic will open on Monday, Aug. 30, and be located at 81 Medical Center Drive. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 3-5 p.m. Walk-ins are permitted.

Pfizer will be the only vaccine available for third-dose shots.

“These will be given to immunocompromised individuals who received two prior doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and will be given at least 28 days after the last administered dose,” according to a hospital release.

Mid Coast Hospital has administered 61,435 total vaccinations to date.

Vaccines will also be available for those looking to get a first or second dose shot.

Booster shots for the general public will not be available. Once booster shots are approved, the hospital will provide information online on how to sign up for an appointment, the release stated.

“With the current increase in community transmission, we recognize the urgency to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Mid Coast–Parkview Health Chief Medical Officer Chris Bowe. “As we plan these vaccinations, we want to be sure that we are working as effectively and efficiently as possible to meet the needs of our community.”

The COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be available at the Mid Coast Hospital Walk-In Clinic after Friday, Aug. 27, the release stated.

Mid Coast hospital opened the large-scale vaccine clinic at the Parks and Recreation building on Jan. 25, 2021. Between June 1 and June 21, the hospital offered vaccines at 81 Medical Center Drive. After that, the hospital then began giving vaccines at Mid Coast Hospital Walk-In Clinic.

“With the new approval of the third shot for immunocompromised, we have again opened the Vaccine Clinic at 81 Medical Center Drive to accommodate this need, as well remain available to provide first and second dose shots to those that are still in need of vaccination,” Mid Coast Hospital spokesperson Judith Kelsh said.

The hospital continues to recommend face coverings, six feet social distancing whenever possible and regular hand washing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Maine CDC, 70.78% of Maine residents have received a final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC also estimates that 99% of eligible Brunswick residents have received a final dose of the vaccine.

As of Thursday, 74,699 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in total statewide, alongside 926 deaths. In Cumberland County, 18,145 cases have been reported, alongside 210 deaths.

