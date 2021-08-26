The Kennebunk Police Department announced last week that it has launched a Virtual Neighborhood Watch Program.

Virtual Neighborhood Watch is a program that allows residents and businesses to form a partnership with the Kennebunk Police Department to help them investigate crimes more efficiently and help keep the community safe.

According to an Aug. 13 news release, “The program aims to take advantage of current technology, as a growing number of people and businesses have installed and maintain their own security systems. The Kennebunk Police Department is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily register their security cameras with the Kennebunk Police Department.

“If a crime or incident happens in or around your home or place of business, police may contact you to see if you captured anything on your camera.”

Volunteers who participate will be asked to fill out a form with information on their cameras, including location, number of cameras and how long the video or imagery is stored.

According to the emailed statement from the department, “Kennebunk Police want to be clear, they are not asking for live access to your camera and are not monitoring what you are doing. Kennebunk Police will only contact you if a crime occurs in your area and ask if you have video evidence that could assist with an investigation.”

Volunteering, the department wrote, can:

• Create a partnership with the police department;

• Help officers investigate cases more efficiently;

• Help solve crimes and keep our community safe.

To register, visit https://www.kennebunkmaine.us/1104/Virtual-Neighborhood-Watch.

Participation in the program is voluntary. For more information, contact Detective Stephen Borst of the Kennebunk Police Department at 207-985-2102, ext. 1319.

