SACO — Thornton Academy was voted the “Best Private School in Maine” in the Down East magazine Best of Maine Readers’ Choice Poll for 2021.

This is the second year Thornton Academy, which also serves as the public high school for Saco students, was chosen by Down East readers.

The “Best of Maine ” feature is included in the September issue of Down East magazine. Readers were asked to cast their votes for the Maine’s best – from “bookstores to breweries, museums to marinas, art galleries to architects,” according to the magazine. In addition to those chosen by readers some editor picks were also included.

“We’re so proud that the people of Maine have once again selected Thornton Academy as an outstanding institution,” said Headmaster Rene Menard in a news release. “There are a lot of very good private schools in Maine, so we’re proud to earn this distinction. I believe it’s an affirmation of the good work that’s happening among our teachers, staff, and students on a daily basis. It’s a team effort and we’re very fortunate to have such a dedicated faculty and staff.”

Thornton Academy received the most votes in both the elementary and secondary school categories.

Founded in Saco in 1811, Thornton Academy is a co‐educational, private boarding and day school. The Thornton Academy Middle School serves grades 6 through 8, while the Upper School serves grades 9 through 12. The school has a diverse student body, TA officials say, created through a combination of public and private students, both local and international.

Thornton Academy is one of the nation’s longest operating independent schools. The school’s curriculum offers more than 200 courses, a STEM Center, a visual and performing arts program, competitive athletics including 25 varsity sports teams, and a wide selection of extracurricular activities.

